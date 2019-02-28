Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne Nayetta Reber. View Sign

LaVerne Nayetta Reber, 88, formerly of Auburn and Lansdale, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, in Tualatin, Ore., with her granddaughters by her side.



LaVerne was born in Auburn, Sept. 11, 1930, the youngest child of the late Guy K. and Ellen Sarah Heim Reichert.



She was married to Ernest William Reber on June 17, 1948, and they enjoyed travelling across the country and to Germany until his passing.



After graduating high school and throughout her life, LaVerne worked as a seamstress, for Jostens making diploma cases and for the Harriet Carter mail-order catalogue.



LaVerne was active in her church at Lake Oswego United Church of Christ, Lake Oswego, Ore., and especially adored the Sojourners group. She also enjoyed word search puzzles, teaching her granddaughters Pennsylvania Dutch, jigsaw puzzles, camping with friends, playing piano at church, and walking and looking for wildlife at the Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. Always up for a laugh or a tease, LaVerne cheered against whatever team you were rooting for and loved dining out with friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, LaVerne was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Apple, as well as a brother, Francis Reichert, and a sister, Beatrice Kreager.



LaVerne is survived by two granddaughters, Amanda Apple, of Oregon, and Sarah Apple, of Utah; nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed and is remembered for her laughter, cooking her delicious seimaage and her love of nature.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ of Summer Hill, Auburn. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Summer Hill Cemetery, Auburn.



