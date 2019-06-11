Home

Lawrence David Coulson, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday while a resident of Schuylkill Center.

Born in Pottsville, Feb. 8, 1924, he was a son of the late William and Ida Coulson.

Lawrence served in the Army during World War II.

He worked as a tractor-trailer driver most of his life. He was a coal miner, private pilot and musician. Lawrence retired from Cass Coal Co. in 1981.

He was a member of American Legion Post 0544, Minersville.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Rose Marie Coulson, who passed away May 16, 2009. He is also predeceased by his siblings, Arthur, William and Harold Coulson and Alma Schoftstall and Edna Schreffler.

Lawrence is survived by his children, Ida Mae Mackey, David, Ronald and James Coulson, all of Pottsville; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 11, 2019
