Lawrence E. Moyer, 79, of Lewistown Valley, died July 21, 2019, at home.



He was the husband of Judith Merkel Moyer, to whom he was married 55 years. Born in Tamaqua, July 17, 1940, Larry was a son of the late Clarence and Anna Reinert Moyer.



A 1957 graduate of Tamaqua Area High School, he worked for the Hamburg Foundry until his retirement in 2008.



Larry was a member of Zion Church, Lewistown Valley, where he, along with his wife, Judy, volunteered at church fundraisers and the preschool. Larry was a member of New England Fire Company. He was a great handyman and jack of all trades.



A sister, Katherine Miller, preceded him in death.



A loving husband, father, grandfather, he is survived by wife, Judy; sons, Daniel Moyer and his wife, Ray Anne, Leonard Moyer and his wife, Traci, and Diamond Moyer and his fiancée, Amber, all of the Lewistown Valley; grandchildren, Brianne Moyer, Zachary Moyer and Sabrina Moyer; sister, Shirley Miller, of Tamaqua; nephews and nieces.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, in Zion Church, Valley Road, Lewistown Valley, with Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Interment in Zion Church Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials in Lawrence's name may be made to Zion Church, Lewistown Valley, 489 Valley Road, Tamaqua, PA 18252, or to New England Fire Company, 7 Miller Lane, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2019