Lawrence H. Terway, 86, of Seltzer, Norwegian Township, passed away Thursday at his home, the house he built in 1956.
Born in Seltzer, he was a son of the late Joseph and Catherine Burke Terway.
He attended St. Francis of Assisi Parochial School and was a 1951 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School. He was employed for 37 years by National Cash Register (NCR) as a field engineer, repairing cash registers and proofreading machines in regional banks. He retired in 1992.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War, having served in Germany.
He was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Church, Minersville, and also attended the former St. Barbara Church, Minersville. He was a life member and past recording secretary of the Seltzer Hose Company. He was also a member of the NCR Retired Employees Association.
Larry lived for his family. Fondly known as "Pop," he could be found spending countless hours in his basement fixing something or creating one of his many gadgets to make things work better. Oh, how he loved to tinker. When he wasn't tinkering, he and Sue could be found venturing off to some farmers market or antique shop looking for that special something of days gone by.
Pop was the true definition of kind. In a moment's notice, he would be there to help not only for his family, but for anyone who needed him. There was never a more caring and loving man and he will be truly missed.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 47 years, the former Shirley Doyle; a sister, Genevieve Terway; four brothers, Anthony, Francis, Ronald and Elwood Terway.
Larry is survived by two children, Timothy L. Terway (spouse, Michele), Pottsville, and Laurie Kosick (spouse, Michael), Pottsville; three grandchildren, Ashley Moore (spouse, Jason), Michael Kosick and Timothy Terway (spouse, Amber); three great-grandchildren; Jaxon and Mason Moore and McKenzie Kosick; his loving companion of 17 years, Susan Mills, Seltzer. He is also survived by a brother, Bernard Terway and his wife, Ok-Hie, of Leander, Texas; nieces and nephews and an endless circle of friends.
Relative and friends may call at 6 p.m. Thursday and from 6 until 9:45 a.m. Friday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 135 Spruce St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
