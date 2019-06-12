Lawrence J. "Punch" Knorr Jr., 70, of Hegins, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.



He was born Wednesday, Dec. 8, 1948, in Klingerstown, a son of the late Lawrence J. Sr. and Betty I. Kroh Knorr.



He was a 1966 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.



Punch was a truck driver for Quaker State, Papetti's and Michael Foods until his retirement. Punch enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing solitaire and relaxing on his patio.



He is survived by his wife, Lucy I. Klinger Knorr, to whom he was married for 51 years. He is also survived by two daughters, Jodi L. Coleman and her husband, Scott, of Hegins, and Bonnie L. Isenberg and her husband, Tim, of Montoursville; two grandsons, Bradley S. Coleman and Brandyn L. Coleman; a great-granddaughter, Seraphine F. Coleman; a sister, Christina L. Stine and her husband, Roger, of Hegins; and two nieces,and a nephew.



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation prior to the service. The family requests no flowers. Burial will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 12, 2019