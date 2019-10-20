Home

Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 South Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976-2225
(570) 462-0921
Lawrence L. Bosavage Jr.

Lawrence L. "Larry" Bosavage Jr., 83, of Ringtown, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 18, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in William Penn (Shaft), he was a son of the late Lawrence L. Bosavage Sr. and Mary (Rada) Bosavage.

He was a graduate of the former West Mahanoy Township High School, Shenandoah Heights.

Mr. Bosavage was a decorated Army veteran.

Larry retired from the state Department of Transportation, where he was employed as an engineer.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, the Schuylkill County Democratic Committee, AFSCME, the Hoffman Crew Club, Frackville, and the former Jolly Boys Club, William Penn. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing the lottery daily.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his son, David Bosavage; his brother, Richard Bosavage.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, the former Marlene J. Shirkness; one son, Gary L. Bosavage, of Ringtown; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 8 until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
