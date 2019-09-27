Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Lawrence Zupnyk Obituary
Lawrence Zupnyk, 72, of Audubon, N.J., passed away Sept. 15 at his residence.

He was born in Cherry Hill, N.J., Dec. 19, 1946, to the late Jacob and Anita "Kegolis" Zupnyk.

He worked as a security systems installer in New Jersey for federal buildings and banks.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Cieslukowski, with her husband, Paul, of Shenandoah.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Oravitz Home for Funeral Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. For more information, visit www.oravitzhomeforfuneral.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
