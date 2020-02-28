|
Leaffie L. Knadler, 86, of West Penn Township, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale.
She was the wife of the late George R. Knadler for 60 years before his passing on August 12, 2012.
Prior to retiring, she was employed at Atlas Powder Co., Reynolds. She previously was employed at a garment factory and as a waitress.
Born in Walker Township, she was a daughter of the late David and Mabel (Breiner) Lorah.
Leaffie was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed taking care of her home, gardening and helping at craft shows with her granddaughter, Ann, and her family business, AJ Fogel Farm.
She was preceded in death by six brothers, Herman, Carl, Walter "Pit," David "Jim," William "Billy" and Allen, and five sisters, Margareth Lorah, Messida Hamm, Minerva Zellner, Evelyn Urban and Violet "Tootie" Snyder.
Surviving are a son, Richard and his wife, Nancy, of Tamaqua; a brother, Harrison, of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Marsha, wife of Tony Thomas, and Ann, wife of Jeff Fogel, both of Lehighton; six grandchildren, Andy and Jesse Fogel and Alex, Olivia, Lorah and Kailee Thomas, two sisters-in-law, Charlotte Lorah, of Tamaqua, and Irene Koch, of New Ringgold; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, New Ringgold, with the Rev. Cindy White officiating. Call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Contributions in her name may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Arrangements are being handled by Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
