Leah Heckman, 94, formerly of Ashland, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. John Specialty Care Center in the Village of Mars.
Born Sept. 1, 1925, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late William and Alma (Leverentz) Eisinger.
She graduated from Ashland High School and worked at Ashland State General Hospital as a medical secretary.
She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, Ashland. Leah was also a member of Order of the Eastern Star, Ashland Chapter.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Benjamin W. Heckman, in 2004. She also was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Enterline.
Surviving are a daughter, Christine Buchwald, of Cranberry Township; two grandchildren, Matthew, husband of Amy Buchwald, and Sarah Buchwald; one great-granddaughter, Nadia Buchwald; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 10, at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 13th and Market streets, Ashland. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. The Rev. Dennis Snyder will officiate. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany E.C. Church, 13th and Market streets, Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 9, 2020