Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Leatrice Cockill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leatrice J. Cockill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leatrice J. Cockill Obituary
Leatrice J. Cockill, 89, of South Tulpehocken Street, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

Born Feb. 21, 1930, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Joyce Heberling Witmer.

She was a 1947 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Leatrice enjoyed bowling and was a member of several leagues that bowled in Pine Grove and Pottsville. She also enjoyed going to the casino.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Lester Cockill; brother, Marlin Witmer; great-grandson, Owen Umbenhauer.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Umbenhauer, of Mechanicsburg; two sons, Michael and wife, Gloria Cockill, of Pine Grove, and Larry and wife, Karen Cockill, of Union, Conn.; three grandchildren, Heidi Kreitz, Robert Umbenhauer and Marlin Cockill; six great-grandchildren, Angel, Darrian, Meadow, Willow, Ridge and Kailani; one great-great-grandchild, Bentley.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Stephen Ginder officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now