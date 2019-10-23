|
|
Leatrice J. Cockill, 89, of South Tulpehocken Street, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born Feb. 21, 1930, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Joyce Heberling Witmer.
She was a 1947 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Leatrice enjoyed bowling and was a member of several leagues that bowled in Pine Grove and Pottsville. She also enjoyed going to the casino.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Lester Cockill; brother, Marlin Witmer; great-grandson, Owen Umbenhauer.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Umbenhauer, of Mechanicsburg; two sons, Michael and wife, Gloria Cockill, of Pine Grove, and Larry and wife, Karen Cockill, of Union, Conn.; three grandchildren, Heidi Kreitz, Robert Umbenhauer and Marlin Cockill; six great-grandchildren, Angel, Darrian, Meadow, Willow, Ridge and Kailani; one great-great-grandchild, Bentley.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Stephen Ginder officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
