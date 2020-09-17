|
Lee A Brinich, of Titusville, Fla., and formerly of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Hospice of St. Francis with his loving daughter, Wendy, by his side.
Born Feb. 2, 1943, he was a son of Lily Schwartz, of Pottsville, and the late John A Brinich.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his retirement in Florida, spending his days fishing and boating with family and friends. He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School and earned his living working as a construction foreman.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Nancy J. Brinich, and a grandson, Michael L. Nevils.
He is survived by four children, Wendy Strause, of Pennsylvania, Lisa Ayers, of North Carolina, John Brinich, of Ohio, and Lee Brinich Jr., of New Jersey; six stepchildren, Kevin Moyer, of Pennsylvania, Jeff Moyer, of Oklahoma, Gerald Moyer, of Pennsylvania, Melinda Nevils, of Pennsylvania; Robert Moyer, of Pennsylvania; Lori Johnson, of Tampa, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Daniel Schwartz, of Pennsylvania; a sister, Sandy Boscia, of New Jersey.
North Brevard Funeral Home, Titusville, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.