Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Brinich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee A. Brinich


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee A. Brinich Obituary

Lee A Brinich, of Titusville, Fla., and formerly of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Hospice of St. Francis with his loving daughter, Wendy, by his side.

Born Feb. 2, 1943, he was a son of Lily Schwartz, of Pottsville, and the late John A Brinich.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his retirement in Florida, spending his days fishing and boating with family and friends. He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School and earned his living working as a construction foreman.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Nancy J. Brinich, and a grandson, Michael L. Nevils.

He is survived by four children, Wendy Strause, of Pennsylvania, Lisa Ayers, of North Carolina, John Brinich, of Ohio, and Lee Brinich Jr., of New Jersey; six stepchildren, Kevin Moyer, of Pennsylvania, Jeff Moyer, of Oklahoma, Gerald Moyer, of Pennsylvania, Melinda Nevils, of Pennsylvania; Robert Moyer, of Pennsylvania; Lori Johnson, of Tampa, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Daniel Schwartz, of Pennsylvania; a sister, Sandy Boscia, of New Jersey.

North Brevard Funeral Home, Titusville, Fla., is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -