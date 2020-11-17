Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Lee A. Huber

Lee A. Huber Obituary

Lee A. Huber, 72, of Geary Wolfe Road, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at home.

Born July 6, 1948 in Pine Grove Township, he was a son of the late Floyd and Delphine Lehman Huber.

He was a 1966 graduate of Pine Grove High School and member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

He was a private first class in the Army, having served during the Vietnam War.

Lee retired from Post Precision, Strausstown.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Iva Bailer Huber; a son, Floyd and wife, Jen Huber, of Fredericksburg; a daughter, Jessica and husband, August Vigna, of Dover; four grandchildren, Nena and Jarrett Huber, Thomas Anderson and Hazel Vigna; two great-grandchildren, Sadie Jenkins and Reya Anderson; two sisters, Joyce Eltringham, of Tamaqua, and Janice Garosi, of Aiken, S.C.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove, with the Rev. Brian Beissel officiating. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 17, 2020
