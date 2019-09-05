|
Lee Clark, 87, of Dornsife, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.
Lee was born in Dornsife, July 16, 1932, a son of the late Viola (Schreffler) and John R. Clark.
Lee graduated from the Mahanoy Joint High School in 1950 and served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a mechanic at Mandata Poultry and L.S. Geist in Hegins. He was a member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready and had served as consistory president and also served on the cemetery association. Lee was also a member of the Herndon Lodge 702 F&AM, Alvin E. Long American Legion, the NRA, the Valley of Williamsport Consistory, and was a 33rd Degree Mason and a lifetime member of the Herndon Fire Company.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel L. Clark, and nine siblings, Edna Harner, Anna Reiner, Victor, Earl, Lyle, Helen Bryan, Lester, Chester and Leonard.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Flora (Seachrist) Clark, of Dornsife; a daughter, Rebecca, wife of Lynn Moyer, of Valley View; one grandson, Bryan Clark; one daughter-in-law, Debra Clark; and two sisters, Emma Kieffer and Nelma Lute.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of Rough and Ready, 1128 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, PA 17941. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
