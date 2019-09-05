Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Clark Obituary
Lee Clark, 87, of Dornsife, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.

Lee was born in Dornsife, July 16, 1932, a son of the late Viola (Schreffler) and John R. Clark.

Lee graduated from the Mahanoy Joint High School in 1950 and served in the Army during the Korean War. He worked as a mechanic at Mandata Poultry and L.S. Geist in Hegins. He was a member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready and had served as consistory president and also served on the cemetery association. Lee was also a member of the Herndon Lodge 702 F&AM, Alvin E. Long American Legion, the NRA, the Valley of Williamsport Consistory, and was a 33rd Degree Mason and a lifetime member of the Herndon Fire Company.

He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel L. Clark, and nine siblings, Edna Harner, Anna Reiner, Victor, Earl, Lyle, Helen Bryan, Lester, Chester and Leonard.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Flora (Seachrist) Clark, of Dornsife; a daughter, Rebecca, wife of Lynn Moyer, of Valley View; one grandson, Bryan Clark; one daughter-in-law, Debra Clark; and two sisters, Emma Kieffer and Nelma Lute.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of Rough and Ready, 1128 Ridge Road, Klingerstown, PA 17941. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now