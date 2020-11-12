Home

Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Lee L. "Icky" Pinkerton

Lee L. "Icky" Pinkerton, 89, of Lykens, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Aug. 22, 1931, in Lykens, a son of the late Ralph and Pearl Stuppy Pinkerton. He was a graduate of the former Lykens High School.

Icky will fondly be remembered as the bartender at Julie's Cafe, Lykens, for over 47 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, June Yuslum, Norma Markel and Margie Plesce; brothers, William, Ralph and Harry Pinkerton.

Surviving are two brothers, Jerry Pinkerton, of Mechanicsburg, and Jack Pinkerton, of Harrisburg; his caregivers, Dennis and Joan "Dea" Reinoehl, of Tower City; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt. Please follow CDC guidelines. Burial will be in Calvary United Methodist Cemetery, Wiconisco. A viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the chapel. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
