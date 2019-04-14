Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee S. McGuinness. View Sign

Lee S. McGuinness, 31, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, April 11, at his residence.



Lee was born in Pottsville, Dec. 26, 1987. He was a son of the late Marsha K. Saylor McGuinness and Gary L. McGuinness, a retired fuel delivery driver for Keller/Jack Rich, Schuylkill Haven.



Lee graduated from Blue Mountain High School, Class of 2006; and attended Temple and Wilkes Universities.



He was previously employed by McDonald's, The Call and CVS.



Lee was a member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.



In addition to his father, he is survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.



A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, conducted by the Rev. Brian Reading at Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Lee S. McGuinness, 31, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, April 11, at his residence.Lee was born in Pottsville, Dec. 26, 1987. He was a son of the late Marsha K. Saylor McGuinness and Gary L. McGuinness, a retired fuel delivery driver for Keller/Jack Rich, Schuylkill Haven.Lee graduated from Blue Mountain High School, Class of 2006; and attended Temple and Wilkes Universities.He was previously employed by McDonald's, The Call and CVS.Lee was a member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.In addition to his father, he is survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, conducted by the Rev. Brian Reading at Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close