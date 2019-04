Lee S. McGuinness, 31, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, April 11, at his residence.Lee was born in Pottsville, Dec. 26, 1987. He was a son of the late Marsha K. Saylor McGuinness and Gary L. McGuinness, a retired fuel delivery driver for Keller/Jack Rich, Schuylkill Haven.Lee graduated from Blue Mountain High School, Class of 2006; and attended Temple and Wilkes Universities.He was previously employed by McDonald's, The Call and CVS.Lee was a member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.In addition to his father, he is survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, conducted by the Rev. Brian Reading at Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.Sign the guest book at