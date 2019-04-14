Lee S. McGuinness, 31, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, April 11, at his residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee S. McGuinness.
Lee was born in Pottsville, Dec. 26, 1987. He was a son of the late Marsha K. Saylor McGuinness and Gary L. McGuinness, a retired fuel delivery driver for Keller/Jack Rich, Schuylkill Haven.
Lee graduated from Blue Mountain High School, Class of 2006; and attended Temple and Wilkes Universities.
He was previously employed by McDonald's, The Call and CVS.
Lee was a member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.
In addition to his father, he is survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, conducted by the Rev. Brian Reading at Union Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 14, 2019