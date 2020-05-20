|
|
Lena Gomez, of Mahanoy City, died May 13, 2020, just three days before her 105th birthday.
She was born May 16, 1915, in Meadowbrook, W.Va., and moved with her family to Mahanoy City in 1924. She was a daughter of the late Manuel and Rafaela Gonzales.
She was a homemaker and a seamstress and was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union until she retired from Eagle Brothers Shirt Factory, formerly in Mahanoy City. She was also a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, Golden Age Club and Mahanoy Area Senior Citizens.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Nick; a sister, Katherine Fernandez; brothers, Joseph, Manuel, Emil, Albert and Theodore; a grandson, Daniel; a great-granddaughter, Kate.
She is survived by her remaining brother, Ralph; her daughter, Dolores; her son, Robert. Also surviving are five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the discretion of the family. Contributions in her name to St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 614 W. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, PA 17948, would be appreciated. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 20, 2020