Lena Paul

Lena Paul Obituary

Lena Paul, 87, formerly of Stayman Park Apartments, Shamokin Dam, and for the last two months a resident at Nottingham Village, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Lena was born March 28, 1933, in Herndon, a daughter of the late Adda (Lahr) Herb and Harvey Herb.

Lena graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School in 1951.

She worked as a sewing machine operator and later an inspector at J.E. Morgan Knitting Mills and was employed in the garment industry for 40 years.

She was a member of Himmel's Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards and doing Sudoku.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark T. Paul; two sons, Marty and Rahn Paul; two brothers, Clair and John Herb; one sister, Anna Shaffer.

Lena is survived by a daughter, Vicki, wife of Mark Horean, of Bloomsburg; two granddaughters, Katie L. (Rhoads) Wolfgang and her husband, Jason, and Hilary J. (Rhoads) Bruso and her husband, Beau; seven great-grandchildren, Calie Rhoads-Green, Owen Wolfgang, Brody Wolfgang, Kyla Wolfgang, Jaxson Bruso, Hope Bruso and Hadley Bruso; nieces; nephew; two sisters-in-law, Florence Snyder and Reba Herb.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Himmel's Church with the memorial service following at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jane Compton officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to Himmel's Church Memorial Fund, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife, PA 17823, or to , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
