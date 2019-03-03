Lena R. "Lee" Shamonsky, 88, of Palo Alto, died Jan. 19 at Schuylkill Center.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan Shamonsky, Pottsville, and Patricia L. Hollywood and her husband, Thomas, Palo Alto; a grandson, Brandon Hollywood; a great-granddaughter, Malena Hollywood; a brother, Michael Quercia and his wife, Barbara Schoentown; nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, Port Carbon. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to St. Joseph School for Special Learning, 2075 W. Norwegian St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or St. Stephen Memorial Fund, 218 Valley St., Port Carbon, PA 17965. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are under the care of James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 3, 2019