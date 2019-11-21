Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Lenora Yourchak Obituary
Lenora Yourchak, 78, of Black Heath, Cass Township, passed away Friday at Schuylkill Center.

Born in Pottsville, on July 22, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Wernosky) Smilko. She was a 1959 graduate of Cass Township High School. She worked in the health care field, first as a nurses aid and later as a dietary aid, having last worked at the former Pottsville Hospital.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Walter Yourchak, in 2004; and brother, John Smilko, in 2010.

She is survived by her brother, Michael Smilko, of Lake Ariel; a niece, Jessica Stuckey and family, of Oregon; nephews, Michael Smilko and family, of Vermont, and David Smilko, of Pottsville. She is also survived by an aunt, Cecelia Belas, of Primrose; cousins.

Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. until Requiem Divine Liturgy at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Nicholas Church, 415 Front St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Branch Township. The family prefers contributions to St. Nicholas Church. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
