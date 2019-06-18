Leo C. Banning Sr., 77, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Home, Shenandoah.



Born Jan. 21, 1942, in Girardville, he was a son of the late Leo J. and Eva Heffner Banning.



Leo was a veteran of the Army. He graduated from McCann School of Business with a degree in accounting and worked for the Harrisburg State Hospital for 30 years.



He was a member of the Good Fellowship Club and American Legion. Leo enjoyed golfing, bowling and "Star Trek"/sci-fi. He was a fan of Penn State, the Eagles, Phillies and whatever team his grandkids were playing on.



In addition to his parents, preceding Leo in death was a sister, Arlene Franco.



Surviving are his wife, Trudy C. Steinhilber Banning; three sons, Leo Jr., husband of Stephanie Banning, of Hummelstown, Earl, husband of Lindsey Banning, of Oakwood, Ohio and Michael, husband of Samantha Banning, of State College; sisters, Eva McHale of Ashland, Gale Waite of Colorado and Betty Cress of Girardville; nine grandchildren.



A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland, with the Rev. Francis Iroot officiating. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Published in Republican & Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary