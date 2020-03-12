|
Leo F. Haley, 85, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Nov. 8, 1934, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Jacob and Katherine (Lipsett) Haley.
Leo was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School, Class of 1952, where he served as senior class president. He was a lifelong member of St. Patrick RCC, Pottsville.
He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War, where he served aboard the USS Canisteo and was attached to the staff of the commander in chief of the Atlantic Fleet.
After discharge from military service in 1955, Leo returned to Pottsville. He was employed by Pottsville City Street Department as a foreman for 18 years. He was employed by Reading Anthracite as a sales promotion and advertising manager for 20 years. Most recently, he worked for Schuylkill County Court of Common Pleas, serving Judges Stine and Goodman, and was especially proud of the strides made in drug court.
He was an active member and leader of many civic organizations. He had extensive involvement in Catholic War Vets, holding all major local, state and national offices, including national commander. He was awarded National Life Membership, and was presented with the Saint Sebastian Award in 2019.
The ANCIENT ORDER OF HIBERNIANS was very near and dear to Leo. He was a charter member of John F. Kennedy Division No. 2, Pottsville, since 1966, division president since 1968, served as both county and state president, as well as on the national board. He was awarded National Life Membership. He founded the annual Pottsville Saint Patrick's Day parade in 1975.
He was active in many military organizations. Leo was a charter member of Navy Club of the U.S.A. Ship 257, life member of VFW Post 129, member of American Legion Post 67, and AMVETS Post 180, and secretary of Pottsville Joint Veterans Council. He received the Council's "Citizen of the Year' Award and "Veteran of the Year" Award. He served as National Chairman of U.S.S. Canisteo Reunion and member of Navy League & Naval Institute. He received the Legion of Honor Award from Chapel of the Four Chaplains and was a charter member of World War II Memorial Society.
Leo will also be remembered for his dedication and involvement in the Pottsville and Schuylkill County community with the following affiliations: He was a member of Pottsville Lions Club since 1967, also serving as club president; coached CYO Football and Basketball 1950s-'60s; vice president of Historical Society of Schuylkill County; Schuylkill Unit of the American Cancer Society serving 37 years on the board; past president Pottsville Downtown Association; first president of Pottsville Commission on Tourism; and member of The Schuylkill County Fair Association; Civilian Armory Board of Pottsville; Majestic Theater Restoration Committee; Schuylkill Council 431 Knights of Columbus and Schuylkill Assembly 4th Degree K of C. He served as grand marshal of Greater Pottsville Area Winter Carnival Parade, 1999.
He was also the official "Santa Claus" for the City of Pottsville since 1959; noted "After Dinner' speaker, toastmaster and master of ceremonies; member of Schuylkill County Democratic Committee 1962 to 1982, where he served on the executive committee.
In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by his companion of 40-plus years, Lorraine Joy Devitt and her son, James.
Leo is survived by Mary Lou Boyer, his companion of over 20 years; Lorraine's children whom he considered his own, Thomas and Garrett (Jake) Devitt, and Margaret Koury; grandchildren, Pam, Doreen, Joe, Dan, Lorraine, Gary, Victor, John, Steven, Eric and Brian; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Danny, Jordan, Emma and Gibson; sister, Regina Haley, of Schuylkill Haven.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home. There will be an additional hour of viewing from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday, at which time the procession will leave for Indiantown Gap. Interment with military honors will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and all are invited. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick RCC for Leo will be celebrated and announced at a later date. The family requests contributions in Leo's memory be sent to ANCIENT ORDER of HIBERNIANS, P.O. Box 196, Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home, Pottsville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 12, 2020