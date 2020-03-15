|
|
|
Leo F. Haley, 85, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. today, March 15, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service today at the funeral home. There will be an additional hour of viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at which time the procession will leave for Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The procession will leave from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and all are invited. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick RCC for Leo will be celebrated and announced at a later date. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020