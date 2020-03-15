Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo F. Haley

Send Flowers
Leo F. Haley Obituary
Leo F. Haley, 85, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. today, March 15, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service today at the funeral home. There will be an additional hour of viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at which time the procession will leave for Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Interment will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. The procession will leave from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and all are invited. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick RCC for Leo will be celebrated and announced at a later date. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -