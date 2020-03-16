|
In Loving memory of Leo F. Haley, 85, of Pottsville,who passed to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Leo's blood relatives will always remember the love he had for his family as he is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Painter, Cecilia Hock, Delores Bachman; a brother, Tom Haley. He was also preceded in death by nieces, Charlotte and Joan Painter; nephews, Tommy and Ed Painter and William Bachman.
Leo is survived by his sister, Regina Haley; nieces, Nancy Schultz, Dottie Kull (Goddaughter), Ann Marie Jefferson and Terry Ellison; nephews, Fred Haley, Jimmy Haley, Pat Haley, Bob Hock, David Hock and Gerald Bachman; great-nieces and -nephews.
We, the family, will always love you and miss you.
Rest in Peace.
