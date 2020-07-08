|
|
Leo J. Grace, 75, Norwegian Township, passed away peacefully Monday, July 6, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John and Gladys Frankenstein Grace. Leo worked as the director of purchasing for Honeywell until his retirement.
Leo was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Pottsville. He was a veteran, having served in the Army Reserves. He was a Norwegian Township supervisor for 44 years. He served as the treasurer for Railway Park, former member of Mar Lin and Seltzer Hose companies. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Joseph and Richard Grace.
Leo is survived by his loving wife, Marsha Strauss Grace, Norwegian Township; his two sons, Kenneth and his wife, Rosemary Grace, of Orwigsburg, Kevin Grace, Milford, N.J.; his daughter, Leonette and her husband, Emil Simodejka, Lumberton, N.J.; his grandchildren whom he adored, Rachel, Kelsey, Drew, Dylan, Ryan and Aidan; a sister-in-law, Elaine Grace; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Pottsville, with Monsignor Edward J. O'Connor, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends are invited to his viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Friday at the church. Interment with military honors will be held in Calvary Cemetery. Please adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing and all attending are required to wear face coverings. Memorial contributions can be made in Leo's name to Fox Chase Cancer Center Office of Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020