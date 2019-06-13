Home

Leo J. Pedron Jr., 70, of Tuscarora, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his residence.

He was the husband of Ruth Houser Pedron, to whom he would have been married 46 years on Sunday.

Born in Pottsville, Leo was a son of the late Leo Sr. and Anne Raymond Pedron.

A 1966 graduate of Marian High School, he served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Leo was a heavy equipment operator who worked on highway construction projects. He was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua, American Legion C.H. Berry Post 173, Tamaqua, International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 542 and a past member of the United Mine Workers.

In addition to his wife Ruth, Leo is survived by son, Leo J. Pedron III and his wife, Nicolene, of Kutztown; granddaughter, Kellcey Pedron; brother, Robert Pedron and his wife, Betty, of Tuscarora; sisters, Mary Ann Zelinsky, of Tuscarora, and Joanne Rowlands and her husband, Tom, of Tamaqua; a nephew; two nieces; two great-nephews; and a great-niece.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 13, 2019
