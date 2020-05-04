|
Leo L. Karvois, 89, of Girardville, formerly of Connerton and Saint Clair, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born Oct. 19, 1930, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Peter and Frances (Petskus) Karvois.
He was a graduate of Butler Township High School, after which he started his career in mining until he was drafted into the Army on Feb. 2, 1952. After training at Camp Pickett, Va., and Camp Atterbury, Ind., Leo found himself on a yearlong tour of duty as a medic for the 48th Infantry Division in South Korea from 1953 to early 1954, attaining the rank of sergeant.
Leo retired as a driller from Reading Anthracite Co. and was a member of United Mine Workers of America.
He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and a Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sophie (Jacobs) Karvois, in 1997; Child Baby Karvois, in 1957; brother, Joseph Karvois, in 2000; sister, Eleanor Connell, in 2004.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, including Marilyn Connell and her fiance, Mel Martin, of Girardville, James Connell and his wife, Georgann, of Girardville, Paul Karvois and his wife, Bonnie, of Vorhees, N.J., Nancy Lockman and her husband, Brian, of Mechanicsburg, Trina Black and her husband, Den, of Chambersburg; great-nieces and -nephews; sister-in-law, Catherine Karvois, of Chamberburg; The caring staff of the Connections Neighborhood Unit of Providence Place, Pottsville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private from St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
