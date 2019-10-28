|
|
Leo N. "Chief" Kowalsky, 69, of Shenandoah, passed away on Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Shenandoah, April 12, 1950, he was the son of the late Leo and Margaret (Weikel) Kowalsky.
He was a 1968 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, and the South Vo-Tech School, Mar Lin, where he received his machinist training.
Earlier, Leo was employed at the former Purolator Products, Pattersonville, and prior to his retirement, he was a bus driver for R&J Tours, Cressona. He was also a self-employed auto mechanic.
Chief was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville, the Rescue Hook and Ladder Fire Company, Shenandoah, and the Shenandoah Archery Club, Phineyville.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two sisters, Mary Teter and Margaret Kowalsky.
Surviving are his wife, the former Sharon H. Evans, to whom he was married 48 years; one son, Leo J. Kowalsky, of Shenandoah; three sisters, Geraldine Moore, of Gordon, Beverly Krieger, of Ringtown, and his twin sister, Leona Reigel and her husband, Alvin, of Hazleton; nieces, nephews, cousins; many friends.
Religious services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with the Rev. Jay Serafin officiating. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 28, 2019