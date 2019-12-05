|
Leo T. Slecton, 89, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Dec. 3, 2019.
Leo was born in Hazleton, Aug. 8, 1930, to Wassil and Mary Szlachtianchyn.
Leo served his country as a Marine sergeant during the Korean War. He was an active 42-year member of the Anthony P. Damato "Medal of Honor" American Legion Post 792, Shenandoah, where he proudly served as commander three times and as an adjutant since 2006.
Leo was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, a member of Hazleton Gun, Game and Athletic Club and a member of Shenandoah Senior Citizens.
Leo worked hard his entire life. He worked as a maintenance mechanic in New Jersey; a supervisor for Metropolitan Mirror and Glass, Frackville; a warehouseman for Chromatex Inc., Hazelton; and as maintenance supervisor for Shenandoah Village Apartments, Shenandoah.
Leo loved his casino trips, his Friday night poker games with his fellow Post 792 veteran buddies, doing crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, spending time with his dogs, Pumpkin, KC, Coko and his best buddy, Chewie, and sitting out in Margaritaville at his home during the summer.
Leo was the last remaining member of his immediate family.
He was preceded in death, along with his parents, by his wife, Rose Ford; his brothers, Wassil Jr., John, Mike, Joseph and Pete Szlachtianchyn; sisters, Ann Purosky and Mary Crugnale.
Surviving Leo are his son, Leo Slecton and wife, Tracey, of Tampa, Fla.; daughter, Annette Pronio (caregiver) and husband, Mark, of Shenandoah, with whom he lived his last 10 years; daughter, Sandy Kowalick and husband, Paul, of Girardville; son, Tom Ford and wife, Diane, of Lancaster; daughter, Rosemary Shustack and husband, Robert, of Shenandoah; son, Bruce Ford and wife, Bev (deceased), of Port Clinton, Ohio; two daughters from a previous marriage, Mary and Debbie; granddaughters, Kayleigh Pronio, Deanna Wasser, Crystal Kowalick, Kim and Kris Ford; grandsons, Christian Pronio, Craig Kowalick, Michael Ford, Doug Ford and Randy Shustack; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The family will host a Celebration of Leo's Life for family and friends from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at Anthony P. Damato "Medal of Honor" Post home at 116-118 N. Main St., Shenandoah. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Leo's name can be made to Anthony P. Damato "Medal of Honor" American Legion Post 792. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, is handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2019