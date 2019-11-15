|
Leon E. Schweigert Jr., 80, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday at his home.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, Sept. 28, 1939, he was a son of the late Leon E. Sr. and Doris Schweigert.
Leon attended Schuylkill Haven schools. He worked as a knitter throughout his life, working mostly at Argo Mills and then retiring from Cressona Knitting Factory.
He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Leon is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Carol Watson; their children, Debra Tolbard, wife of Brian, of Schuylkill Haven, Timothy Schweigert, husband to Kelly, of Auburn, and Lori Personette, wife of Michael, of Schuylkill Haven; his grandchildren, Kelly Zimmerman, Brian Tolbard, Tyler and Emma Schweigert, Joshua and Sarah Personette; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Andrew and Ryder Zimmerman, Bryce and Chloe Tolbard; his brothers, Richard, Allen and Gary Schweigert; a niece and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Private interment will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Leon's name be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
