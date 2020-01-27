|
|
Leon J. Mack, 80, of Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. He was surrounded and supported by his loving wife and daughters during the last days of his life. He spent his life as a husband, father, grandfather and Pennsylvania State Police trooper protecting and supporting others.
Leon was born April 6, 1939, in Mahanoy City, a son of the late Leo Mack and Adeline (Swirsky) Mack and brother to Elaine Luschas, Berwick.
Leon graduated from Mahanoy City High School in 1956. Upon graduating, he entered the Navy, where he served as aviation storekeeper petty officer 3rd class.
After being honorably discharged in August 1961, he went to McCann School of Business. Shortly after, he was accepted into the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, where he graduated in September 1967. He started his career as highway patrol in Lancaster that quickly led into working undercover vice out of regimental headquarters in Harrisburg all over the state of Pennsylvania.
Through the years, Leon was stationed at PSP Reading, PSP Hamburg and finished his career at PSP Frackville. He was extremely proud of his state police service and the men he served with. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Troopers Coalition.
Leon leaves his wife of 48 years, Alice (Vockie) Mack; his daughters, their spouses and his grandchildren, Karen, wife of Mike Bolich, children Abigail, Allison and Emma; Lisa, wife of Guy Robinson, children, Guy Jr. and Madeline; Pamela Mack; Denise, wife of Dan Heim, children, Darren, Dawson and Deanna.
An evening visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home Inc., Orwigsburg, and again from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Ambrose Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or the , 101 W. Frack St., Frackville, PA 17931, in memory of Leon J. Mack.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 27, 2020