Leon Noel Chernesky, 62, of Ringtown, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Peter and Helen (Rapiejko) Chernesky.
He was a graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School.
Prior to his retirement, he was last employed as a truck driver for Karshner Industries, Hazleton. He was also employed as a truck driver for Wenco and then Rands Trucking.
Leon was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Stanislaus Church. He was also a member of Polish American Fire Company No. 4, Shenandoah, and a former member of Arrowhead Rod and Gun Club, Zion Grove.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two brothers, Peter and Joseph.
Surviving are his life partner, Linda Dower; one daughter, Carla Harper and her husband, Harrison, of Frackville; two grandchildren, Kacey and Harrison Harper; one sister, Mary Ann Chernesky, of Shenandoah; one sister-in-law, Susan Chernesky, of Shenandoah; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 14, 2019