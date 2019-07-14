Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Lenick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon R. Lenick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon R. Lenick Obituary
Leon R. Lenick, 73, of Friedensburg, passed away Thursday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street with his brother, Mike Lenick, at his bedside.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Andrew and Mabel Katchmanek Lenick.

He was a 1965 graduate of the former Cass Township High School. He was retired from the Post Casting Co. He was a former member of the Minersville Racing Pigeon Club and the Pine Grove Racing Pigeon Club. He had many different kinds of pigeons all his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred.

He is survived by a daughter, Jane, Bend, Oregon; five brothers, Ted and William, Wilmington, Del., John, Newtown, Michel, Friedensburg, and Francis, Tampa, Fla.; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Leon's memory, please visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now