Leon R. Lenick, 73, of Friedensburg, passed away Thursday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street with his brother, Mike Lenick, at his bedside.



Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Andrew and Mabel Katchmanek Lenick.



He was a 1965 graduate of the former Cass Township High School. He was retired from the Post Casting Co. He was a former member of the Minersville Racing Pigeon Club and the Pine Grove Racing Pigeon Club. He had many different kinds of pigeons all his life.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred.



He is survived by a daughter, Jane, Bend, Oregon; five brothers, Ted and William, Wilmington, Del., John, Newtown, Michel, Friedensburg, and Francis, Tampa, Fla.; nieces and nephews.



Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Leon's memory, please visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2019