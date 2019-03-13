Leon W. "Will" Dierwechter, 78, of North Manheim Township, passed away Monday, March 11, at his residence.
|
Born in North Manheim Township, on Dec. 5, 1940, he was a son of the late Vernon L. and Arlys H. "Nook" Mullins Dierwechter.
He was the loving husband of Pauline B. Hickman Dierwechter, whom he married in 1960.
Will was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1959.
He was formerly employed by Rainier, now Omnova, Auburn, as a plant operator.
Will attended St. John's United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven.
Will was a true naturalist. He loved spending time outdoors gardening, planting flowers, bushes and trees. Will was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
A devoted family man, he was a loving husband, Dad and Pop Pop.
One of his favorite times of the year was the two weeks he spent annually vacationing with his family in Canada.
In addition to his parents, Will was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Dierwechter, and son, Mark Dierwechter.
In addition to his wife, Will is also survived by son, William Dierwechter and wife, Sherry, Yacolt, Wash.; grandchildren, Christopher Dierwechter and wife, Kayla, North Manheim Township, and Melissa Dierwechter and her fiance, Ryan Murphy, both of Troutdale, Ore., and great-grandchildren, Eathan and Maddison Dierwechter. He is also survived by stepgrandchildren, Kenneth and Michelle Deffenbaugh, both of Yacolt, Wash.; brother, Dale Dierwechter, Hamburg; sister, Carol Wasser, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Janet Lewis officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 13, 2019