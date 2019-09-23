Home

Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-6775
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Donald J Butler Funeral Home
328 Sunbury St
Minersville, PA 17954
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Church
139 Spruce St
Minersville, PA
View Map
Leona M. Steficek Obituary
Leona M. Steficek, 95, formerly of Branchdale, passed away Saturday morning at Providence Place, Pottsville.

Born in Branchdale, she was a daughter of the late John and Susan Pothering Kanaval.

She was educated in Reilly Township schools. She worked in the local garment industry as a presser at the former Jackson Sportswear in Primrose and the Honeybee factory in Branchdale.

She was a member of the former St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Branchdale, and was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville. She was also a member of the former Reilly Township Leisure Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Lapicky and Barbara Stablum; a brother, John Kanaval Jr.; a grandson, Capt. David Boris.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph D. Steficek and Ronald M. Steficek; three daughters, Theresa Darlene Pellish-Fessler, Diana J. Boris and Suzette A. Joy; a sister, Georgine Doran; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. The Rev. Leo J. Maletz will officiate. Relatives and friends may call from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Mary Star of the Sea Cemetery, Llewellyn. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Leona's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
