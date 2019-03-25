Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard D. "Lenny" Peiffer. View Sign





Born Sept. 3, 1954, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late William and Romaine Klinger Peiffer.



He was a 1972 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Hetzel's UCC, Pine Grove.



Lenny worked as a chicken deboner for the former Grimes Poultry, now Penn-field in Fredericksburg, was a janitor at Pleasant Valley Homes and a dishwasher at Red Lion.



Surviving are his sister, Karen Peiffer, and a niece, Jadzia Hoy, both of Pine Grove; aunts and uncles.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Jill Bierwirth officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Leonard D. "Lenny" Peiffer, 64, of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazleton.Born Sept. 3, 1954, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late William and Romaine Klinger Peiffer.He was a 1972 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Hetzel's UCC, Pine Grove.Lenny worked as a chicken deboner for the former Grimes Poultry, now Penn-field in Fredericksburg, was a janitor at Pleasant Valley Homes and a dishwasher at Red Lion.Surviving are his sister, Karen Peiffer, and a niece, Jadzia Hoy, both of Pine Grove; aunts and uncles.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Jill Bierwirth officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc

139 S Tulpehocken St

Pine Grove , PA 17963

(570) 345-2266 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close