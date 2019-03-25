Leonard D. "Lenny" Peiffer, 64, of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Hazleton.
|
Born Sept. 3, 1954, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late William and Romaine Klinger Peiffer.
He was a 1972 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Hetzel's UCC, Pine Grove.
Lenny worked as a chicken deboner for the former Grimes Poultry, now Penn-field in Fredericksburg, was a janitor at Pleasant Valley Homes and a dishwasher at Red Lion.
Surviving are his sister, Karen Peiffer, and a niece, Jadzia Hoy, both of Pine Grove; aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Jill Bierwirth officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 25, 2019