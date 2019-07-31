|
Leonard E. Carl, 83, of Pottsville, formerly of Lemoyne, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Providence Place Retirement Community of Pine Grove.
He was born Oct. 5, 1935, in Minersville to the late Samuel and Myrtle Carl.
A Navy veteran of the Korean War, he was a retired refrigeration mechanic from the state Department of Agriculture. In retirement, he was a driver for Harrisburg Auto Auction. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lemoyne; VFW Post 7415, New Cumberland; American Legion Post 143, New Cumberland; German American Club, Harrisburg; and Italian Club, Steelton.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth J. Carl; daughter, Theresa Behrens; and sisters, Esther McGonigal and Alice Dusel.
He is survived by three sons, James Hillenbrand Jr., of Portland, Ore., Michael Hillenbrand (Donna), of Harrisburg, and Shawn Hillenbrand (Amie), of Stanhope, N.J.; two daughters, Denise Miles, (Barry) of Clarks Summit and Danielle Coldwell (Daniel), of Pottsville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday at Parthemore Funeral Home, New Cumberland. Burial will follow in Tri County Memorial Gardens, Fairview Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Cumberland VFW, 109 Third St., New Cumberland, PA 17070. For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 31, 2019