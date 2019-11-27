|
Leonard E. "Lenny" Moore, 46, of Barnesville, died early Monday morning, Nov. 11, 2019, shortly after arrival at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.
Born in Bloomsburg, he was a son of Geraldine Moore, of Shenandoah, and the late Ronald E. Moore.
He was a graduate of Cardinal Brennan High School and attended Alvernia University. He was a Navy veteran. He had been employed by Chromatech and last worked in casting for Fabcon. He enjoyed the ocean and watching his favorite team, Chicago Bears. He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his son, Cody Moore, of Shenandoah; a daughter, Sabrina Moore, of Llewellyn; a sister, Eileen Moore Hinkle, a niece, Elizabeth Berger, both of Auburn; and his companion, Theresa Fletcher, of Barnesville.
Relatives and friends are invited to call and visit with the family from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. Contributions in his name to Hillside SPCA would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2019