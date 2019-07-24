Leonard G. Schumack, Esq., 95, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away Monday evening.



Born in Shenandoah, March 20, 1924, he was a son of the late Francis "Frank" and Anna Walaitis Schumack.



Leonard was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, Penn State University and Dickinson Law School.



Attorney Schumack practiced law for 65 years in Shenandoah. In addition to his private practice, he was the former solicitor for East Union Township and the former solicitor and a former board member of Merchants National Bank, now First National Bank, Shenandoah.



He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. George's Church, Schuylkill County Bar Association and Shenandoah Rotary Club.



Leonard was a charter member of Blue Knob Rod and Gun Club, East Union Township, and was also a member of Penn State Alumni Association.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, the former Helen Chikotas, on Jan. 29, 2009.



Surviving are his son, Russell Schumack and his wife, Pamela, of Shenandoah Heights; two daughters, Lynn Zale and her husband, Raymond, of Sinking Spring, and Susan Schumack, of Los Angeles, Calif.; five grandchildren, Joslyn Zale, Lauren Zale, Anthony Barela, Maria Schumack and Nina Shoemaker; one brother, Ralph Schumack and his wife, Nancy, of Bethesda, Md.; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Private services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Downtown Shenandoah Inc., 116 N. Main St., Shenandoah, PA 17976, or the Schuylkill County Bar Association Scholarship Fund, 401 N. Second St., Fourth Floor, Pottsville, PA 17901. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.



