Leonard J. Malafarina Obituary
Leonard J. Malafarina, 66, of Lewisberry, formerly of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.

Born in Ashland, March 1, 1953, he was a son of the late Leonard and Barbara (Zerby) Malafarina.

He graduated from North Schuylkill High School, Class of 1971 and McCann School of Business, in 2000, with an Associate in Business Administration and major in computer science.

He worked for the Atlas Powder Company, Tamaqua, for 28 years, until retirement.

Len enjoyed bowling, playing cards, dominoes and casinos.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a daughter, Amanda, in 1992, and a sister, Joann Berry.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Joan E. (Noon) Malafarina, Lewisberry; two sisters, Teresa, wife of John Repko, Germantown, N.Y., and Angela, wife of Bill Groody, Ashland; nieces, nephews and close friends.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Please visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
