More Obituaries for Leonard Szpara
Dr. Leonard L. Szpara

Dr. Leonard L. Szpara Obituary

Dr. Leonard L. Szpara passed away peacefully Aug. 21 at the age of 76.

Family and friends of Dr. Leonard L. Szpara are respectfully invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Ambrose Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. The church will open at 10 a.m. Please wear your mask and observe social distancing. To join the family for a light meal outdoors afterward, please RSVP to [email protected] The obituary and online condolences are available at www.BuchFuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 15, 2020
