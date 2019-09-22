Home

Leota "Lee" Murray

Leota "Lee" Murray Obituary
Leota "Lee" Murray, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Lee was born in Illinois, and served a two-year tour in the Women's Army Corps at USASA Arlington Hall Station, Va.; and resided in Illinois, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Nigeria and Thailand.

She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and volunteered at St. Matthew's Thrift Shore in Fredericksburg.

Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Murray Sr.

She is survived by their children, Henry J. Murray Jr., Frederick A. Murray and his wife, Donna, Theresa M. Kuzo and her husband, Steven, and Michael J. Murray; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers; sisters; nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. A memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 3501 Lee Hill School Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences to Lee's family may be expressed online at foundandsons.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
