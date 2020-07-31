Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Christ in Christian Union,
Weishample,, PA
Leroy A. Geist Obituary

Leroy A Geist, 71, of Hegins, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Thursday, May 12, 1949, in Hegins Township, a son of the late Russell P. Geist and the late Betty M. Lesher Geist.

He had worked for Gold Mills, Pine Grove, and then worked for Tower Sales, Tower City, until becoming disabled.

He attended the Church of Christ in Christian Union, Weishample.

Leroy enjoyed antique cars, collecting clocks, camping and spending time with his dog, Snickers, and his family.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia A. "Dolly"Snyder Geist, to whom he was married for 49 years.

He is also survived by a daughter, Angela E Harig and her husband, Howard, of Schuylkill Haven; a granddaughter, Briana L. Maurer, of Girardville; a step-grandson, Chad M Harig, of Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Betty L. Searles and her husband, Don, of Garner, N.C.; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Church of Christ in Christian Union, Weishample, on Monday, August 3, 2020, with Deacon Larry Lonergan officiating.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be made in Fountain Community Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533, or to Church of Christ in Christian Union, 952 Deep Creek Road, Ashland PA 17921. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 31, 2020
