Leroy A. Seiger, 85, of Ponderosa Lane, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at home.



Born Jan. 13, 1934, in Minersville, he was a son of the late Raymond and Jennie Young Seiger.



He was a corporal in the Army, having served with the 1729 CO B 54 ENGR C BN.



Leroy was a truck driver for Yoder Trucking and a custodian for Blue Mountain School District from 1976 until 1995.



Preceding him in death was a son, Roy Seiger; five brothers, Harry Seiger, Charles, Raymond and William Buffington and Ervin Cook; four sisters, Thelma Seiger, Sarah Klick, Anna Huddock and Margaret Simosky.



Surviving are his wife of 64 years, June Brown Seiger; three sons, Kerry and wife, Brenda Brown, of Pine Grove, Ray and wife, Theresa Seiger, of Mahanoy City, and William and wife, Tina Seiger, of Schuylkill Haven; daughter-in-law, Emily Seiger, of Mahanoy City; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Pinkerton, of Wilmington, Del.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to either Alzheimer's Disease Association Inc., 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or , Bldg. A Suite 10, 25 Stevens Lane, West Lawn, PA 19609, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Published in Republican & Herald on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary