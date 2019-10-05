|
|
Leroy C. Gwin, 74, of Arnot's Addition, Saint Clair, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 28, 1944, in Norristown, a son of the late Ernest Gwin and Edna May (Davis) Gwin.
Leroy was of the Protestant faith. He attended Saint Clair High School.
He was a member of New Minersville Firehouse Bikers Club and a lifetime member of Wadesville Fire Company. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator at a construction company.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Gwin.
He is survived by his wife, Sophie (Skrobak) Gwin, to whom he was married for 47 years. He is also survived by a sister, Jean Weiss; a brother-in-law, Paul Skrobak, husband of Lucy; a brother-in-law, Martin Skrobak; a sister-in-law, Rose Brennan; three nephews, Ronald Weiss, Michael Weiss and Brian Brennan; three nieces, Tina Lipshaw, Lori Skrobak and Cindy McGrath.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with Deacon John Setlock officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held in Immaculate Conception RC Cemetery, Saint Clair. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Joseph Center for Special Learning, 2075 W. Norwegian St., Pottsville, PA 17901. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 5, 2019