Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Klouser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy R. Klouser Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leroy R. Klouser Sr. Obituary
Leroy R. Klouser Sr., 94, of Manahawkin, N.J., passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Genesis Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin.

He was born Friday, Dec. 12, 1924, in Hegins, a son of the late Elvin and Tillie Troup Klouser.

He was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.

He served in the Army during World War II throughout Europe.

Leroy retired from American Cyanamid-Lederlee Laboratories, Bound Brook, N.J., in 1987.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bound Brook, N.J.

Leroy was one of the founding members of the SBB-Somerset Little League in 1958. He enjoyed working outside in his vegetable garden. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He enjoyed watching "old" wartime movies. Leroy enjoyed taking vacations to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and Dollywood. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and playing with his grandchildren, especially at holiday time. In his later years, he always looked forward to taking trips back to the Hegins Valley area twice a year.

His wife of 70 years, Shirley L. Kimmel Klouser, passed away Nov. 30, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Klouser and Roger Klouser; a sister, Hilda Welde.

He is survived by two sons, Leroy Klouser Jr. and his wife, Jackie, of Gouldsboro, and Kenneth Klouser Sr. and his wife, Nora Ann, of Forked River, N.J.; a daughter, Barbara Pecht, of South Bound Brook, N.J.; six grandchildren, Lisa Martino and her husband, John, Jonathan Klouser, Matthew Pecht and his wife, Alyssa, Meghan Klouser, and her fiance, Eric Gossenberger, Kenneth Klouser Jr. and his girlfriend, Kyrsten Churchwell, and Jennifer Losey and her husband, Robert; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Church of God Cemetery, Valley View. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now