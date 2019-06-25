Leroy R. Klouser Sr., 94, of Manahawkin, N.J., passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Genesis Southern Ocean Center, Manahawkin.



He was born Friday, Dec. 12, 1924, in Hegins, a son of the late Elvin and Tillie Troup Klouser.



He was a graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.



He served in the Army during World War II throughout Europe.



Leroy retired from American Cyanamid-Lederlee Laboratories, Bound Brook, N.J., in 1987.



He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bound Brook, N.J.



Leroy was one of the founding members of the SBB-Somerset Little League in 1958. He enjoyed working outside in his vegetable garden. He was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He enjoyed watching "old" wartime movies. Leroy enjoyed taking vacations to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and Dollywood. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and playing with his grandchildren, especially at holiday time. In his later years, he always looked forward to taking trips back to the Hegins Valley area twice a year.



His wife of 70 years, Shirley L. Kimmel Klouser, passed away Nov. 30, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, William Klouser and Roger Klouser; a sister, Hilda Welde.



He is survived by two sons, Leroy Klouser Jr. and his wife, Jackie, of Gouldsboro, and Kenneth Klouser Sr. and his wife, Nora Ann, of Forked River, N.J.; a daughter, Barbara Pecht, of South Bound Brook, N.J.; six grandchildren, Lisa Martino and her husband, John, Jonathan Klouser, Matthew Pecht and his wife, Alyssa, Meghan Klouser, and her fiance, Eric Gossenberger, Kenneth Klouser Jr. and his girlfriend, Kyrsten Churchwell, and Jennifer Losey and her husband, Robert; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Church of God Cemetery, Valley View. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.



