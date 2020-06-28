|
LeRoy S. Stoudt, 86, of Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in St. Joseph's Hospital, Reading.
Born Jan. 11, 1934, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Samuel and Ruth Stager Stoudt.
He was an Army veteran.
LeRoy worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Marie Shomper Stoudt; a grandson, Jason Umbenhauer; a stepson, Ralph Geist; a sister, Betty Ann Kreiser.
Surviving are a son, Dennis and wife, Marsha Stoudt, of Pine Grove; three daughters, Linda and husband, Robert Shott, Karen Stoudt, both of Pine Grove, and Patti and husband, Ray McNeill, of Douglas, Mass.; grandchildren, Brandon, Bobby, Jimmy, Angel, Mike, Cory, Matt and Tiff; great-grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Diane Umbenhauer, of Schuylkill Haven; a brother, Robert Stoudt, of Pine Grove; two sisters, Mary Jane "Cookie" Swartzlander, of Pine Grove, and Eva Mae MacGallicher, of Ephrata; his girlfriend, Trena Cannell, of Iowa.
Graveside services and interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
