Leslie Eileen Oxenrider, 72, of Tower City, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Oct. 22, at her home after a valiant six month fight with cancer.
Born in Harrisburg, Dec. 12, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Lewis E. and Romaine B. James Bowman.
Leslie was a graduate of the former Lykens High School. In 2011, she retired after working for 26 years at Boscov's Department Store, Camp Hill, where she was department manager.
Leslie was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Reinerton, where she currently served as the church secretary; served as St. Peter's Council secretary for 10 years; served two terms as WELCA, District Schuylkill County secretary. She volunteered as an adult aquasize teacher at the YMCA, Elizabethville. She also belonged to the EAHS and Gratz Historical Society.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dale Oxenrider; four sons, Scott E. Witmer (Lisa), of Orwin, Richard K. Witmer (Theresa), of Tower City, Brian L. Witmer, of Lykens, and Shawn D. Oxenrider, of Shippensburg; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a step-granddaugher; a step-great-granddaughter.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Reinerton, with Pastor Laura Csellak officiating. Following the services, all are invited to a meal and fellowship in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church, 1931 Wiconisco St., Tower City, PA 17980; Miles for Michael, 71 Snyder Ave., Tower City, PA 17980; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with her services. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 24, 2019