H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Leslie P. Rittenbaugh

Leslie P. Rittenbaugh Obituary

Leslie P. Rittenbaugh, 78, of Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at home.

Born July 23, 1942, in Pine Grove Township, he was a son of the late Theodore and Naomi Shadle Rittenbaugh.

He was a 1960 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Paul UCC, Ravine.

Leslie was a machine operator at Guilford Mills, Pine Grove.

He loved spending time with family and woodworking.

Preceding him in death were a son, Jeremy Rittenbaugh; a brother, Robert Rittenbaugh; a sister, Alice Donmoyer.

Surviving are two sons, Kevin and wife, Stacy Rittenbaugh, and Randy Rittenbaugh, both of Pine Grove; six grandchildren, Brooke, Aaron, Kaitlin, Meagan and Tia Rittenbaugh, and Elizabeth Knapp; two great-grandchildren, Clayton Rittenbaugh and Faelyn Chamberlain; two brothers, Dale "Pete" and wife, Sharon Rittenbaugh, and William Rittenbaugh, both of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 3:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, in St. Paul's Reformed Cemetery, Ravine, with Pastor Ronald Sump Jr. officiating. There will be a viewing from 2 until 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. A procession to the cemetery will leave the funeral home following the conclusion of the viewing. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Oak Grove Chapel, c/o Ronald Stump Sr., 384 Mountain Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 28, 2020
