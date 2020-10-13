Home

Lester A. Wright Jr, 69, of Frackville, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home.

Born in Washington, D.C., Oct. 27, 1950, he was a son of the late Lester A. Sr. and Loma (Castle) Wright.

Lester served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He was a retired case worker income maintenance at the state Department of Public Welfare, Pottsville.

He was a member of Frackville American Legion Post 398 and Frackville Elks Lodge 1533.

He was preceded in death by son, Travis Wright, in 2016; sister, Jeanne Pelachick.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Chom (Che) "Sunny" Wright; daughter, Loren Wright, of Frackville; beloved grandson, Christian "Bubba" Zeigler; two brothers, John P. Wright and his wife, Paula, of Saint Clair, and Joseph T. Wright and his wife Ann, of Atlanta, Ga.; nephews, Anthony, Cory and Tyler Wright; niece, Kelsy Wright.

Private graveside services with military honors will be held at from Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, for both Lester and his son, Travis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schuylkill County Women in Crisis, P.O. Box 96 Pottsville, PA 17901. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
